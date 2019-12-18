Will a Cat Walk Across an Aluminum Foil Floor?

The human of Catpusic (previously) strategically covered the hallway floor with aluminum foil to see if his very clever kitty would walk across it.

Pusic was very confused at first, pacing back and forth in the safety of the uncovered floor. Upon realizing there was no escape, Pusic stepped upon the shiny surface and began a slow walk to the other side. The foil crunch underneath his little feet, but the brave cat kept moving forward, his eyes focused on the tile that waited for him. When the foil shrieked at him, Pusic investigated but still kept going. Upon reaching the end, a very relieved cat reunited with his human.