Clever Wild Cockatoo Returns to Solve More Puzzles

A wild sulfur-crested cockatoo named Popeye, who previously solved a 3D printed, laser cut puzzle for the reward of sunflower seeds, returned to the fence of his newly-adopted human Angus Deveson of Maker’s Muse for a bit more fun and games.

Deveson took the advice of several commenters and built a couple of puzzles that were opaque to see if Popeye could solve them. Deveson also built a lever contraption puzzle that worked most of the time. Clever Popeye was able to solve them all, though sometimes with a bit of human assistance.