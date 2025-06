A Spellbinding Harp Guitar Cover of ‘Wicked Game’

Talented musician Jamie Dupuis sat next to the water and performed a truly spellbinding cover of the classic Chris Isaak song “Wicked Game” on his signature 26 string harp guitar.

This is one of my favourite songs to play on harp guitar, which I’ve been playing for years now! Here’s a fingerstyle arrangement of the tune!