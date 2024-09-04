The Real Reason Zebras Have Stripes

In a equid TED-Ed lesson, written by Cella Wright and directed by Sharon Colman, narrator Addison Anderson explains the extremely specific reason as to why zebras have stripes. After a great deal of research, scientists discovered that the stripes completely disorient biting flies, which are incredibly dangerous for horses.

It seems that zebra stripe, and other graphic patterns, interfere with how biting flies process visual information to position themselves when landing, limiting their blood-sucking and disease-transmitting opportunities.