Why Some Domestic Cats Have Sagging Bellies

AnimalWised explains why some, but not all cats, have a primordial pouch that is comprised of excess skin and fat that causes their bellies to sag. While this affects only some domestic breeds, the primordial pouch is found in all sorts of wild cats.

The excess skin and fat give the cat reserves during times of hunger, it will stretch so that the cat can eat a great deal during times of plenty, and gives the cat a great deal of extra room for stretching and for jumping. Domestic cats don’t really need these pouches for survival, but some breeds still retain their ancestral build.

Cats do not need to have a fat pouch on their belly to survive. However, it can prove very useful in certain circumstances. its development can occur regardless of how their basic needs are covered or whether they exercise more or less.