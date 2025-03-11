Why People’s Styles Haven’t Changed Much Over the Last 20 Years Compared to Previous Decades

Author Jason Pargin wondered why, when we look at images from 20 years ago, the styles don’t strike us as being any different than our current time period.

If you go back and watch the first episode of “The Office” that was filmed in 2004, you don’t look at them and say, “Oh my gosh look at those hairstyles and those clothes!”. But if you went back to any previous decade, you would be like “That 1970s guy is a Halloween costume you can get on Amazon right now with the bell bottoms and the perm!”

In decades past, however, it was very clear how much a difference 20 years made, particularly from the 1950s to the 1970s as the styles drastically changed. Come the turn of the century, nothing seems much different except for the technology.

I am telling you, when I was growing up in the 1980s, I remember looking in a photo album of my parents from 10 years before from the 1970s and all of us just laughing our heads off at the outfits and the hair and you can go by decade … they were looking at video footage from 2002 and saying that could have been shot yesterday and pointing out that the only signifier of which area you’re in is what kind of phones they’re using and how big the monitors are on their desks

Thanks Chip Beale!

