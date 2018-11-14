In an altitudinous episode of the Cheddar video series “Cheddar Explains”, the reasons why certain sections of the Manhattan skyline are completely void of skyscrapers is examined. For a long time, it was believed that underground bedrock prevented building in these areas (which would actually make it ideal), yet further research explains that it was more of a deliberate financial decision around location, foot traffic and rental income. Additionally, the geology of these blank areas makes it much more costly to drill, which only adds the financial side of the argument.

