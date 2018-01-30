Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How a Good Title Ensures That the Film Stays in an Audience’s Memory For a Long Time

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In a humorous video essay, filmmaker Karsten Runquist explains the critical significance of a taking the time to create a good title so that the film will stay in the respective memories of audience members for a long time.

Not only is making titles fun, I feel making titles is one of the most important parts of the process especially when we’re talking about movies. Now I understand the name of a film is quite possibly the smallest detail a filmmaker can think of when putting together a movie but at the same time it’s one of the most significant.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy