How a Good Title Ensures That the Film Stays in an Audience’s Memory For a Long Time

In a humorous video essay, filmmaker Karsten Runquist explains the critical significance of a taking the time to create a good title so that the film will stay in the respective memories of audience members for a long time.
Not only is making titles fun, I feel making titles is one of the most important parts of the process especially when we’re talking about movies. Now I understand the name of a film is quite possibly the smallest detail a filmmaker can think of when putting together a movie but at the same time it’s one of the most significant.