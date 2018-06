It’s Okay To Be Smart host Joe Hanson takes a look at farting in the animal kingdom, the science of farting and the history of farts in human culture. Most importantly, he explains why it is okay to fart.

Farting is hilarious and gross and everyone is doing it so why can’t we talk about the science of it?! Flatulence, passing gas, cutting the cheese, toots… whatever you call it, it’s natural and here’s how it works.