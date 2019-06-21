Why Gaffers Are So Crucial to Movie Making Process

Andrew Day, a gaffer for such films and television shows as The Bourne Legacy and The Night Of appears in an enlighted episode of the Vanity Fair series Reverse Film School to explain exactly why gaffers are so crucial to the movie-making process. In order to prove his point, Day dissects a scene that was deliberately strewn with lighting problems and offers constructive solutions to fix the issues.

