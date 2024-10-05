The Real Reason Why Cats Wake Their Humans Up at Night or Very Early in the Morning

Cats are known for waking their humans up in the middle of the night or in the very early mornings, however, it has been found that it’s not necessarily because they are hungry, but rather because they want to ensure that you are safe and alert to danger.

Cats naturally have very light sleep because they need to monitor prey and more importantly, predators might attack them at night. Because your cat sees you as a large, quirky cat, it worries about you when it sees you sleeping deeply at night, thinking you won’t be able to save yourself if there’s danger.