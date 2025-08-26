Talented Man Whistles the Entire Four Minute Guitar Solo From Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Free Bird’

The wonderfully forthright Ralph Giese impressively whistled the entire guitar solo from the classic Lynyrd Skynyrd song “Free Bird”, which is almost four minutes long.

That’s the hardest f*#king solo to do whistling, I’m telling you.

Giese’s unique whistling with his tongue sounds more like an instrument than it does traditional mouth whistling, allowing him to really enunciate notes in the various songs he covers.

