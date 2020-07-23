Where Our Cat Stores Himself When Not in Use

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

FOMO, Laughing Squid’s absolutely adorably goofy grey tabby who usually wholeheartedly embodies the concept of “Fear of Missing Out”, sometimes needs to opt-out completely and recharge. Luckily, he’s found a place to do so – the drawer under the bathroom sink. It’s both convenient, completely out of the way, and, in his mind, the last place his humans would look to find him.

When not in use, our cat conveniently stores himself in the drawer below the bathroom sink to recharge.

Most of the time, however, FOMO truly lives up to his name.

And sometimes, he just passes out wherever he happens to be.