Jimmy Slonina Hilariously Lip Syncs Lead and Backup Vocals for the Song ‘When You’re Hot, You’re Hot’

Talented performance artist Jimmy Slonina created a hilarious video where he lip-syncs both the lead and backup vocals from the 1971 crossover hit song “When You’re Hot, You’re Hot” by country legend Jerry Reed. Slonina leaned really hard into the irony of this song with his choice of clothing, Slonina learned of the song through RJ Owens, and the dance itself was inspired partially by Nick Offerman.

