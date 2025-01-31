Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan Recreate Their Iconic ‘When Harry Met Sally’ Scene for a Hellmann’s Super Bowl Ad

The great Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan quite amusingly recreated their iconic faked orgasm scene at Katz’s Deli in New York City from the 1989 Rob Reiner movie When Harry Met Sally for a Hellman’s Mayonnaise commercial that will air during Super Bowl LIX. Actress Sydney Sweeney made an appearance to say that she wanted what Ryan was having.

When Sally Met Hellmann’s

This time, the passion was for a turkey sandwich, which is part of a limited time package from Katz’s aptly called “What She’s Having”.

Each package includes the main ingredients* and directions for making Sally’s mind-blowing turkey sandwich, plus Harry’s classic pastrami on rye, as seen in our Big Game commercial. Feeds up to 6 people This limited time package will be available through Sunday, February 9, 2025. Upon check-out, we recommend selecting delivery for Friday, February 7 to get your package in time for the Big Game Each package includes:

• 11.5 oz. Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise

• 1/2 loaf deli rye bread

• 1 lb. Swiss cheese

• 1 qt Katz’s half sour pickles

• 1 lb. Katz’s hand-carved turkey breast

• 1 lb. Katz’s hand-carved juicy pastrami

• 1 old-world chocolate babka

The Original ‘When Harry Met Sally’ Scene

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan Interviews