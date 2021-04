One of the automotive engineers of Garage 54 (previously) made a wheel out of 100 20mm bolts that were welded to the rim. He then attached the custom wheel to the right rear of his much-experimented car and then went for a ride around his graveled neighborhood in Novosibirsk, Russia. Sadly, the wheel did not perform very well in the snow, but he’s hoping that he can try again in the warmer weather.

In this episode – another wheel experiment, that didn’t quite work out as we expected.