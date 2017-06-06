Creative Tinkerer Takes Apart Reclaimed Items to See What She Can Make From the Internal Parts

Dina Amin, an Egyptian product designer turned tinkerer, has created a wonderful video series entitled “What’s Inside My Stuff”. Within each video Amin shows how she takes apart a specific reclaimed item at a time to see what can be made from the internal parts. Such items include a hair dryer or a flashlight, which she rebuilds into an amusing toy or sculpture. Amin’s ideas come from her concern about how many things are thrown away.

I am astonished by the amount of things we throw away especially when I go to scrap markets here in Egypt, and when I started posting photos of the products I take apart to learn why they break and are thrown away, people often commented saying that they never got to see whats inside the things they use daily, so I showed them, in an unusual way. And I thought I might have discovered the cutest/weirdest way to talk about consumerism.

