What We Do in the Shadows, A Vampire Comedy Series on FX Based Upon the Beloved Cult Film

In 2015 Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi released What We Do in the Shadows, a wonderfully dark humored pseudo-documentary about vampires. Over the past four years, the film has gained quite a dedicated following and now FX Networks has adapted the film into a comedy series of the same name. The show stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen and Mark Proksch.

What We Do in the Shadows is a half-hour comedy series based on the feature film of the same name by co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. Set in New York City, the show follows three vampires who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years.

What We Do in the Shadows premieres on March 27, 2019.




