What Happens to the Human Brain When the Body Stays Up All Night

In a caffeinated TED-Ed lesson written by Anna Rothschild and directed by Biljana Labovic, narrator Jack Cutmore-Scott explains what happens to the human brain when the human body stays up all night. This is something a great many students have done in order to make it through final exams.

So, what happens to your brain when you stay up all night? And does cramming like this actually help you prepare for a test? Anna Rothschild explores how a sleepless night impacts your cognitive function.

