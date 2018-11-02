Laughing Squid

The Walking Dead’s Special Effects Expert Greg Nicotero Opens Up About What Scares Him the Most

Greg Nicotero, the special effects expert and executive producer of The Walking Dead, opened up during an interview with Topic, about his love of scary movies, a couple of spooky experiences he had and the surprising one thing that scares him the most.

Blood doesn’t bother me. That stuff doesn’t scare me, but you know, spidersare my absolute traumatizing phobia. …There’s this spider guy in The Walking Dead where spiders come out of a zombie’s face and I said, “That’ll be great. You guys just let me know how it turns out,” because I can’t even look at pictures of spiders to pick which spider I would want. It’s just too much.



