Insightful Animation Showing How Depression Feels

In an incredibly insightful animation by BBC Three, a young man named Prasanna Sellathurai shares how the pressure of going to university exacerbated his depression to the point of suicide, while the animated images succinctly capture the depth of his narration. Recognizing the signs Sellathurai took time off from school to recover and finds himself underneath all the layers.

A young man navigates his education under the shadow of his depression, undergoing extraordinary personal growth as he learns to open up about his mental health battle.

via Digg