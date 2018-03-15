The folks at Looper posted a new video where they give us a glimpse at what some popular films look like without special effects. They feature scenes from Harry Potter, Life of Pi, and Beauty and the Beast. This is a follow-up to their video featuring scenes from movies prior to their special effects being added in.
