What Dogs See When They Watch TV

…regardless of breed, what dogs see on the screen is definitely not what we see. Dogs’ visual systems are much more sensitive to flickering, which helps them perceive movement more efficiently. …what might look to you like a vibrant, colorful image could be pretty “meh” for your dog….Instead of having three different color receptors in their eyes like us, dogs only have two,so they only see the world in shades of yellow and blue.

In response to a viewer submitted question, SciShow host Hank Green explained what dogs see when they watch television with their humans, particularly focusing on the physical differences between human and canine eyes in terms of image perception.

