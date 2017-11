In a festive episode of “ Simon’s Cat Logic ” entitled “ What do cats want for Christmas? “, animator Simon Toland and animal behaviorist Nicky Trevorrow explain how to keep cats safe during the holiday season, specifically regarding trees, decorations, wrapping paper, ribbons and plants. Additionally, Trevorrow talks about reducing a cat’s stress when company is visiting by giving them a safe place to hide. An adorable Simon’s Cat cartoon about the holiday is at the end of the episode.

