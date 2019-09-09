Blind Man Develops an Innovative Interactive Smart Cane With GPS Navigation for Visually Impaired People

Kürsat Ceylan, a blind man from Istanbul, Turkey, has developed WeWALK, a wonderful smart cane that detects obstacles, provides lighting and assists those with visual impairments navigate their respective paths wherever they are. This innovative cane connects to a proprietary app through Bluetooth and is available both through Apple Store and through Google Play. WeWALK is available for purchase through their website.

WeWALK transforms the usual white cane into an innovative smart cane, increases visually impaired people’s ability to move independently and promotes full-participation into social life via three of its features

1. Obstacle Detection: it detects the obstacles that are above chest level.

2. Phone Connection: it gets connected with smartphones via Bluetooth, making it possible to manage the smartphone by using WeWALK’s touchpad and perform tasks such as getting GPS directions from Google Maps.

3. Open Platform: Developers around the world can write their own applications with WeWALK’s SDK. Therefore, WeWALK’s features will increase with new integrations such as Google Maps, My Dream Companion Indoor Navigation, Uber and LYFT.