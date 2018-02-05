This world deserves to die. Because this is your world. We’ve lived by your rules long enough. We can save this world. We can burn it to the ground… and from the ashes… build a new world. Our world.

In the beautifully shot Season Two Super Bowl trailer for the thought provoking HBO series Westworld , the newly awoken hosts make it very clear that life from this point on will be only be lived on terms that are acceptable to them, even if they have to burn down what came before in order to accomplish this goal.

