The West African Origins Behind the Original Coca-Cola Recipe

In an effervescent TED-Ed lesson, written by Shantel George and animated by Nikhita Prabhudesai of Totem Creative, narrator Alexandra Panzer explains the West African origins of the kola nut, the key ingredient behind the original recipe of Coca-Cola and other caffeinated drinks.

The kola nut is the seed of the kola tree, a small evergreen native to the forests of West Africa, where it’s long been integral to the cultural fabric of many communities. So, how did this sacred ingredient end up all around the world? And how did it make its way into the original recipe of a drink that billions of people consume every day?