Wes Anderson Explains How He Built ‘Asteroid City’

Director Wes Anderson spoke to Kodak about how he created the distinctive desert town for his film Asteroid City. He explained how they first had to find the perfect location (Chinchón, Spain) and then built era-appropriate buildings and theme-centered accoutréments from there. He then shot it all on Kodak 35mm film.

The thing was to try to make buildings that were as evocative of the time as we possibly could. And it’s interesting they could be in. The place always needed to have a certain mystery. You know there’s a freeway on-ramp there that goes to nowhere. there’s a crater on the edge of the town and an observatory and the various things we needed for our story.