Las Vegas artist Abbie Paulhus has created a wonderfully alphabet illustrated with the distinctly eccentric and unique characters from the films of director Wes Anderson. These abc’s start off with A for Agatha and culminates with Z for Zero Moustafa, both from The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Paulhus has also created illustrated alphabets for television shows, for cities such as San Francisco and for states like Michigan and Nevada. Prints are available for purchase through Paulhaus’ Etsy Store.

