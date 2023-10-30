The History Behind Legendary Werewolf Lore

In a howling TED-Ed lesson that was written by Craig Thompson and animated by Avi Ofer, narrator Addison Anderson recounts the history behind legendary werewolf lore. While much of it is either exaggerated or fictional, there are a few stories that reflect upon society at large.

Stories of werewolves have existed for thousands of years and continue to live on today. They’re especially prominent in European literature and folklore, and often found in cultures where the wolf is the largest natural predator. Over the years its image has continuously evolved, often reflecting the fears and prejudices of that time.