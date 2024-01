WeRateDogs Presents ‘The Dogs of 2023’

Matt Nelson of WeRateDogs put together a really cute compilation of the dogs of 2023, which included the memorable things that dogs did, said, and accomplished. The video also looks at heroic dogs, dogs who look out for others, and dogs who have saved lives. It also acknowledges the wonderful, funny, and heroic humans associated with these dogs and how the two species live together in harmony.

To absolutely no one’s surprise… the dogs were good again this year.