Welding Two Identical Cars Into a Doublewide Vehicle

The auto enthusiasts at Garage 54 (previously) took an old white Lada Riva sedan, found a matching model and proceeded to weld the two into a single doublewide vehicle. Once the two cars were conjoined, it was time for a drive around the town of Novosibirsk, Russia. The doublewide got a number of looks but appeared to function well for most of the time.

(translated) Exceptionally fantastic. Nothing fell apart during that first drive. That’s a good thing. The car didn’t fall apart. It’s keeping it together. The only problem is that it keeps stalling but that’s a matter of adjusting the idle and that should be enough to get the engine running as it should.