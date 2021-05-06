Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Welding Two Identical Cars Into a Doublewide Vehicle

by on

The auto enthusiasts at Garage 54 (previously) took an old white Lada Riva sedan, found a matching model and proceeded to weld the two into a single doublewide vehicle. Once the two cars were conjoined, it was time for a drive around the town of Novosibirsk, Russia. The doublewide got a number of looks but appeared to function well for most of the time.

(translated) Exceptionally fantastic. Nothing fell apart during that first drive. That’s a good thing. The car didn’t fall apart. It’s keeping it together. The only problem is that it keeps stalling but that’s a matter of adjusting the idle and that should be enough to get the engine running as it should.


Host your WordPress site with Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved