A Beautifully Animated Poem About Remaining True to One’s Weird Self Despite What Anyone Else Has to Say

“Weird” by Lobster Studio is a beautifully animated short that accompanies a self-affirming poem that encourages those who are considered weird, or consider themselves to be weird, to remain true to themselves. As the poem weird is just a concept without meaning, no matter what anyone else has to say.

“Weird” is a monologue about the diversity. It is a scream of a girl, used to be judged as weirdo and different. She dreams to delete the concept of weird. She thinks that weirdness is only a point of view, nothing more than a personal perspective.

via Vimeo Staff Picks