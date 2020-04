“Weird Al” Yankovic performed an amusing parody of The Who’s fighting song “Won’t Get Fooled Again” with culinary-specifics about dried plums. The unreleased parody recording entitled “Won’t Eat Prunes Again” was written in 1980 and recorded in San Luis Obispo, California.

Parody of “Won’t Get Fooled Again” by The Who; written circa May 1980; recorded in San Luis Obispo early July 1980; also features Joel Miller (bongos), Joe Earley (jews harp); first aired on KMET July 13, 1980.