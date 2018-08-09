Laughing Squid

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Joins Weezer Onstage in Los Angeles for the Much Requested Toto Song ‘Africa’

Just a couple of months after Weezer premiered their version of the Toto classic “Africa” aka “the internet’s favorite song” at the behest of a teenage fan with a clever Twitter campaign, the band decided to play it again to an excited audience at The Forum in Los Angeles, California. To make the song all that much more entertaining, the band invited the one and only “Weird Al” Yankovic and his accordion up on stage to join them in the middle of the song. Brian James of LiveVidsLA captured this memorable footage of the show.

Weezer Africa Weird Al



