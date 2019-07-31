‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Tells Howard Stern About Getting Kurt Cobain’s Approval For ‘Smells Like Nirvana’ Parody

In 2016, “Weird Al” Yankovic (previously) sat down for an interview with Howard Stern, where he spoke about his earliest influences, his often humorous interactions with musicians whose songs he wanted to parody and the way in which he got explicit approval from Kurt Cobain to do a “Smells Like Nirvana”, a parody of the Nirvana song “Smells Like Teen Spirit”.

I basically told him that I wanted to do a parody of ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ and his first thing was ‘is it going to be about food?’. I said no, it was going to be about how people, how nobody can understand your lyrics. And he said yeah, sure.

Yankovic also talked about how the video was made.