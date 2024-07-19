‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Plays Polka Covers of Hits From the Past Decade With Unique Animations for Each Song

“Polkamania!” by “Weird Al” Yankovic is a fabulous animated compilation of polka covers of really huge hits from the past decade. Yankovic said that he made this compilation to celebrate the ten year anniversary of his last album, Mandatory Fun.

Happy New Weird Al Single Release Day! I decided to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of my last album Mandatory Fun by doing a polka medley of some of the biggest hits of the last 10 years.

The animations for the songs were created by a group of really talented artists:

Cyriak – “Helena Polka (Al’s Version)” David Wachtenheim & W/M Animation – “Bad Guy” & “Shake It Off (pt. 2)” Augenblick Studios – “Hello” Ghostbot / Alan Lau, Roque Ballesteros, and Roman Laney – “Flowers” Jack D. Evans – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Vivienne Medrano/Spindlehorse – “Vampire” Liam Lynch – “Old Town Road” Jarrett Heather – “Despacito” & “WAP” Bill Plympton – “Shape of You” Ryan Krzak – “Uptown Funk” KukoMitzu – “Thank U, Next” Victor Yerrid & Melanie Mandl – “Shake It Off (pt. 1)”