A Hilarious ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Chia Pet

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic happily announced that NECA Toys will be releasing a Chia Pet in his classic likeness. It is scheduled for release in June 2020 and is now available for pre-order.

This is 100% an actual real thing that totally exists. Is your life really complete without one? (Available from NECA this summer)

While the official one is still a bit away, a dedicated fan named Cody Andreason made one for Al in 2018.

Hey @alyankovic! I made you a Chia Pet. Can I give it to you in Calgary? pic.twitter.com/23FHFcATBh — Cody Andreasen (@CodyAndreasen) May 24, 2018

Thanks Chip Beale!