‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Performs Beautiful Acoustic Versions of His Parody Songs In a 2010 NPR Tiny Desk Concert

In 2010 NPR invited the great “Weird Al” Yankovic and his band to perform in their offices as part of their Tiny Desk Concert Series. In between clever banter, Yankovic and band performed beautiful acoustic versions of three different parody songs: “You Don’t Love Me Anymore”, “Good Old Days” and “CNR”.
While this concert took place in 2010, it remained unreleased until June 2020.
