New Zealand Ranger Weighs a Northern Royal Albatross Chick Using a Bag and Scale

A ranger with the New Zealand Department of Conservation in cooperation with Cornell Lab Bird Cams keeps track of how quickly a northern royal albatross chick is growing with bag and a scale. This particular weigh-in at 20 days required a larger bag to accommodate the increasing size of the fuzzy nestling.

At 20 days old, the growing Northern Royal Albatross nestling has graduated to a larger, more colorful weighing bag. The scale tips at 3.28 pounds (1.49 kilograms) as the youngster continues to develop.

Other Weigh-Ins and Notable Events

