How to Weigh a Teeny Tiny Baby Koala

Conservationist Brandon Gifford, who works as the operations manager at Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales, Australia, shared how to best weigh an absolutely adorable teeny tiny koala joey named Eclaire.

Gifford simply carried Eclaire over to the scale, which looked like a tree, and had her hang on. Once the weight was recorded, he gave Eclaire her favorite plushie and then returned her to find her mum.

Well, we’ll go put her back up the tree and she’ll go find mum.

