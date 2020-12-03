fbpx

A Soft Cuddly Wearable Plush Octopus That Offers a Few Extra Hands Wherever They’re Needed

Japanese novelty retailer Village Vanguard is featuring an adorable line of soft, cuddly wearable body warmers that come in the shapes of various animals. One of these warmers is a very helpful octopus with snap-together tentacles that come in handy when there’s a need for extra hands nearby.

(translated) Since the octopus has multiple snap buttons on its legs, it can be worn on the shoulders. Two left and right legs are removable! You can also hold a light object by pinching it between the legs. …Limited to items weighing less than 100 g per foot.

Octopus Business

Octopus Extra Arm

via Grape Japan


