A Clever Era-Appropriate Bardcore Cover of the Billy Joel Song ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’

Bardcore musicians Hildegard von Blingin’ and Friar Funk performed a very clever cover of the classic Billy Joel song “We Didn’t Start the Fire” in a traditional medieval style. Like her previous vocal covers, the lyrics were changed to include more era-appropriate events to lament.

There are many covers of Billy Joel’s We Didn’t Start the Fire that adapt it to different times, but we wanted to give it the bardcore treatment. *Unlike the original, the list is not chronological, and jumps around in time a lot. It very loosely spans from around 400 to 1600, and is from a rather Eurocentric point of view.