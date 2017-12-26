Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Singers Pay Tribute to Harry Belafonte With a Chorus of ‘Day-O’ During the ‘We Are the World’ Rehearsal

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

During the 1985 recording of the USA for Africa song “We Are the World“, the famous singers and musicians who were working well into the night broke out into a spontaneous version of “Banana Boat Song (Day O)” in honor of singer Harry Belafonte. Inspired by the Band Aid supergroup song “Do They Know It’s Christmas” collaboration of European artists, Belafonte had been one of the primary organizers of this project, which sought to raise money and awareness for the famine in Ethiopia and other African countries. Al Jarreau sang the lead, while most of the group responded with callback chorus, which only further confused a bewildered Bob Dylan who didn’t know what to do.

The finished song – “We Are the World

Behind-the-scenes footage from that long day of recording.

The Band Aid song “Do They Know It’s Christmas?”

via reddit

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Loading...

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy