Random Objects Repeatedly Connect and Separate In a Visually Enchanting 3D Animation About Social Norms

“We” by Rita Lauro and Martina Stiftinger is a visually enchanting abstract 3D animation in which random objects repeatedly connect with and separate from one another, some reluctantly and others hurriedly. This animation is analogous to the social norms that people seek to follow within their daily interactions with one another

Personal experiences and current social contexts are portrayed through a series of abstract analogies reflecting the essence of our everyday social interactions.

via Colossal