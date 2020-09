French musician MEZERG performed his aptly named original song “Watermelon” on a unique keyboard that was made out of watermelon slices. The fruit slices were connected to a Playtron MIDI controller by Playtronica. The sound mixing was done by Sam Hz.

I’m playing with the PLAYTRON from PLAYTRONICA

Perhaps he should get together with the guy who built his custom “Bockwurstklavier” for a yummy watermelon and sausage duet.

via Kraftuttermischwerk