A Look at the Difference Between a Fire Starting in a Watered Christmas Tree vs. a Dry Christmas Tree

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), more than 200 home fires each year start with a Christmas tree. In this video, NIST fire researchers demonstrate what could happen if a fire starts in a watered Christmas tree vs. a dry Christmas tree.

NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) created an eye opening fire safety video that shows what could happen if an unfortunate fire started in a watered Christmas tree versus a dry Christmas tree. Watered tree for the win!

