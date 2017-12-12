A Look at the Difference Between a Fire Starting in a Watered Christmas Tree vs. a Dry Christmas Tree

NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) created an eye opening fire safety video that shows what could happen if an unfortunate fire started in a watered Christmas tree versus a dry Christmas tree. Watered tree for the win!
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), more than 200 home fires each year start with a Christmas tree. In this video, NIST fire researchers demonstrate what could happen if a fire starts in a watered Christmas tree vs. a dry Christmas tree.
via reddit