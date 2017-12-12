Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Look at the Difference Between a Fire Starting in a Watered Christmas Tree vs. a Dry Christmas Tree

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

What Could Happen If a Fire Starts in a Watered Christmas Tree vs. A Dry Christmas Tree

NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) created an eye opening fire safety video that shows what could happen if an unfortunate fire started in a watered Christmas tree versus a dry Christmas tree. Watered tree for the win!

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), more than 200 home fires each year start with a Christmas tree. In this video, NIST fire researchers demonstrate what could happen if a fire starts in a watered Christmas tree vs. a dry Christmas tree.

via reddit

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy