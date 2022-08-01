Water Loving Cat Travels the World With Her Humans

A shy, rescued cat named Bao Zi really came into her own when she found out that, unlike many fellow felines, she loves being in the water. In fact, whenever her humans go kayaking, she readily joins them so that she can go swimming. Bao Zi’s moms, Alice and Helene, have been living a nomadic life by traveling across 45 states and four countries. Throughout it all, they’ve kept their beloved hydrophilic kitty with them everywhere they go.

This cat was shy and timid and would always hide from everyone, until her moms took her to the ocean.