Water Loving Cat Waits Impatiently in the Tub for His Monthly Bath Time

An incredibly hydrophilic fluffy cat named Ash loves his monthly bath time so much that he waits impatiently in the tub for his human Ali to turn on the water. Before the bath, however, Ali gives Ash a lovely spa treatment.

He will literally get in the tub and wait for me until I give him a bath. Before we get in the bath, I like to swaddle Ash in this adorable blanket and give him a little manicure. Then I brush off any shedding hair. It’s the best back scratcher for Ash

Ali said that when she adopted Ash, he had a lot of fleas, so she had to bathe him regularly. He fell in love with the water immediately.

When I first adopted Ash, he was completely covered in fleas. So, I started bathing him when he was six weeks old to make sure he was healthy. And he fell in love with it.