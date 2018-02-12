The Gorgeous Slow Motion Movement of Drowned Color As It Dances Up to the Water’s Surface

For several years I’m exploring the underwater world. I love to surprise myself and find little treasures in the captured footage. I do this in my studio in Amsterdam, where I also experiment with sound and music.

Experimental musician and artist Kamiel Rongen of Water Ballet captured the graceful slow motion movement of drowned color as it formed vivid threads and shapes that danced their way up to the surface. Rongen stated that this was all created in his Amsterdam studio for his original song “ Barbapapa “.

